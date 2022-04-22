Kruse control: Max’s hat-trick the highlight as Wolfsburg crush 10-man Mainz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Kruse control: Max’s hat-trick the highlight as Wolfsburg crush 10-man Mainz

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 9:31 pm
Wolfsburg’s Max Kruse, right, has 11 Bundesliga goals for the season (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)
Max Kruse hit a hat-trick as Wolfsburg fired five first-half goals en route to thrashing 10-man Mainz 5-0 in the Bundesliga.

Jonas Wind also scored twice to help Florian Kohfeldt’s side emphatically bounce back from last weekend’s 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Borussia Dortmund.

Denmark international Wind gave the hosts an eighth-minute lead and Mainz were left facing an uphill task just 23 minutes in after Niklas Tauer was dismissed for fouling Lukas Nmecha in the penalty box.

Veteran forward Kruse converted from the spot and then stylishly capped a flowing team move to double his tally.

Wind claimed his second shortly afterwards before the 34-year-old Kruse completed his treble in added time at the end of a one-sided opening period.

Victory for Die Wolfe was only a second in six outings and moved them to 11th in the table, two points and as many places behind their opponents.

In the Eredivisie, Twente moved level on points with third-placed Feyenoord courtesy of a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Sparta Rotterdam.

Goals in either half from former Norwich striker Ricky Van Wolfswinkel and former Holland Under-21 midfielder Michel Vlap did the damage against the division’s third-bottom side.

Van Wolfswinkel’s strike was his 15th league goal of the campaign, leaving him second only to Ajax’s former West Ham marksman Sebastien Haller (20) in the league’s scoring charts.

