Edinburgh City do their bit in bid to secure a play-off spot this weekend By Press Association April 22, 2022, 10:08 pm Edinburgh City beat Annan under the lights on Friday night (PA)

Edinburgh City strengthened their grip on the final play-off place in cinch League 2 following a 2-1 victory over promotion rivals Annan. The win means that Alan Maybury's side will be guaranteed fourth spot if fifth-placed Stenhousemuir lose at home to Stranraer on Saturday. Ryan Shanley gave the home side the lead after 13 minutes, cutting inside before firing a low shot into the bottom corner. Ouzy See made it 2-0 just seven minutes later and although Dominic Docherty's header pulled a goal back for the visitors before half-time, the Citizens secured a vital three points.