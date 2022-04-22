Edinburgh City do their bit in bid to secure a play-off spot this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Edinburgh City strengthened their grip on the final play-off place in cinch League 2 following a 2-1 victory over promotion rivals Annan.

The win means that Alan Maybury’s side will be guaranteed fourth spot if fifth-placed Stenhousemuir lose at home to Stranraer on Saturday.

Ryan Shanley gave the home side the lead after 13 minutes, cutting inside before firing a low shot into the bottom corner.

Ouzy See made it 2-0 just seven minutes later and although Dominic Docherty’s header pulled a goal back for the visitors before half-time, the Citizens secured a vital three points.