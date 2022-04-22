France Women keep up Grand Slam bid with comfortable win over Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
France Women keep up Grand Slam bid with comfortable win over Wales

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 10:20 pm
France were convincing winners in Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)
Wales’ hopes of TikTok Women’s Six Nations glory were wiped out as France kept themselves on course for the Grand Slam with an emphatic 33-5 bonus-point win in Cardiff.

The Welsh, seeking to respond to their 58–5 round-three mauling in England, were on the back foot from the outset and trailed 26-0 at the break.

French scrum-half Laure Sansus – the tournament’s leading try scorer – took her tally to six with a pair of scores, either side of wing Caroline Boujard and full-back Chloe Jacquet going over.

Les Bleues continued to dominate after the restart. Fly-half Jessy Tremouliere, who added the extras on three of the first four scores, converted her own 54th-minute try to further stretch the scoreboard.

Wales offered some resistance in the final 25 minutes and claimed a consolation try in the final moments through replacement flanker Sioned Harries.

France will bid to complete a tournament clean sweep next Saturday when defending champions England visit Bayonne.

