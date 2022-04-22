Terriers maintain promotion hopes by relegating Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Terriers maintain promotion hopes by relegating Barnsley

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 10:33 pm
Jordan Rhodes was among the goals again for Huddersfield (PA)
Barnsley’s three-season stint in the Championship came to an end thanks to a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield.

Carlos Corberan’s Terriers assured themselves of a place in the top six at least, with Barnsley sent tumbling down to League One on the back of just one win in their last 10 games.

Huddersfield – who have now won four of their last five – moved to within just a point of second-placed Bournemouth in the charge for automatic promotion, although the Cherries do have three games extra to play.

Barnsley dramatically stayed up on the final day at the same venue almost exactly nine years ago but it was a different story on Friday night as they succumbed meekly.

There were worrying signs for Barnsley after just three minutes when Duane Holmes fired a deflected strike inches over the top.

However, from the resultant corner-kick, the visitors’ early fears were confirmed when the hosts stormed ahead.

The goal was only confirmed after a lengthy debate between the officials, with Jordan Rhodes having headed home from close range after Danel Sinani’s corner flicked off Barnsley defender Mads Andersen.

Poya Asbaghi’s men managed to weather the early Huddersfield storm, and they threatened a leveller in the 25th minute.

Domingos Quina carved out some space on the edge of the Terriers’ box, only to see his well-hit shot clip defender Jonathan Hogg before drifting narrowly over the crossbar.

Amine Bassi also forced Lee Nicholls into a decent save, but back came the hosts with Harry Toffolo’s strike stinging the palms of Jack Walton.

It appeared Barnsley’s fate was all but sealed when Huddersfield struck again in first-half added time.

Toffolo tucked home from close range this time as he raced in to meet Sinani’s pinpoint cross.

Huddersfield appeared content to boss possession in the early stages of the second period.

Lewis O’Brien probably should have done better with a 53rd minute opportunity, but aside from that, the hosts were comfortable.

The game had become rather scrappy as the hour mark passed, and though Barnsley did gain some momentum, both Romal Palmer and skipper Cauley Woodrow were wasteful with half-chances.

That was pretty much it from the visitors and they must go again back in the third tier next term, while Huddersfield fans have plenty more to get excited about in their final two, four or five remaining fixtures.

Barnsley fans did celebrate sub Callum Styles’ crisp finish in the final minute of seven added on, but their game had long since been up.

