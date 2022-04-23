Crawley suspend John Yems after allegations of discrimination towards players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Crawley suspend John Yems after allegations of discrimination towards players

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 8:34 am Updated: April 23, 2022, 9:48 am
Crawley Town John Yems has been suspended by the club pending an investigation into allegations of discriminatory language and behaviour (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Crawley have suspended manager John Yems amid “serious and credible” allegations that he used discriminatory language and behaviour against his own players.

Yems, 62, has been temporarily relieved of his duties while the club investigates the claims and will not be in the dugout for Saturday afternoon’s League Two trip to Mansfield.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Late Friday, Crawley Town Football Club was made aware of serious and credible accusations that first-team manager John Yems used discriminatory language and behaviour toward our players.

“We take these allegations seriously and, effective immediately, have suspended him indefinitely as we investigate and consider further punitive action.

“Let us be clear: Crawley Town Football Club stands behind our players, employees and supporters, and we will never tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

The PA news agency understands the Football Association has been made aware of the allegations and is also investigating.

Yems was appointed manager in December 2019 and has guided the club to successive 12th place finishes in the fourth tier, the position they currently occupy once again, and they head for Mansfield having won five of their last six games.

