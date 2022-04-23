Patrick Vieira hopeful Crystal Palace will enjoy more ups than downs in run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Patrick Vieira hopeful Crystal Palace will enjoy more ups than downs in run-in

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 9:03 am
Patrick Vieira saw Crystal Palace lose 2-0 to Chelsea in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Vieira saw Crystal Palace lose 2-0 to Chelsea in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final (John Walton/PA)

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is hopeful his side will enjoy more ups than downs during the final six matches of the season.

It has been an impressive debut campaign for the former Arsenal captain at Selhurst Park, keeping the club comfortably away from the Premier League relegation zone and leading them to the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last weekend.

Sunday’s defeat to Chelsea ended their hopes of silverware and has been sandwiched in between league losses to Leicester and Newcastle which will make a top-half finish a challenge.

Vieira’s side were on a seven-match unbeaten run recently and he is well aware of the up and down nature of the English top flight.

“This is the Premier League,” he said ahead of Monday’s visit of Leeds. “It’s about trying to be consistent with the performances and the results of course.

“We had some ups and downs during the season but we always managed to bounce back and to find a way to play better and to win games.

“Lately, yes the results are not what we expected but when we look at the performances, we had some really good periods in the games but it wasn’t good enough.

“We have to play better, we have to play more together as a team for 95 minutes to allow ourselves more chances to win games.”

Palace do not play this weekend and instead are in action on Monday, which allows Vieira time to make a decision ahead of Sunday’s French presidential vote.

Current President Emmanuel Macron, who is a centrist, is in the running against far-right nationalist rival Marine Le Pen.

Vieira was under no doubt about who should win, adding: “It’s a really important day for France and for the country.

“Hopefully everybody will vote for Emmanuel Macron and that will be a good day for France.”

After defeat at Newcastle on Wednesday, Vieira’s spirits were lifted a day later when he attended an event where he was officially honoured into the Premier League’s Hall of Fame.

It was announced last month the former Arsenal captain would be recognised by England’s top division.

“Yeah, it felt good. It was a lovely evening, seeing the players around, taking a look back at my career and what I achieved, it was a proud moment surrounded by my family,” Vieira said.

“It was good to be recognised as one of the players who had an impact in the Premier League.”

