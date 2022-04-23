West Ham boss David Moyes admits Michail Antonio needs to start scoring again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

West Ham boss David Moyes admits Michail Antonio needs to start scoring again

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 9:50 am
David Moyes wants more from Michail Antonio (Zac Goodwin/PA)
David Moyes wants more from Michail Antonio (Zac Goodwin/PA)

West Ham boss David Moyes has urged misfiring striker Michail Antonio to stand up and be counted at the business end of the season.

Antonio has scored 10 goals so far this term but has not found the net in the Premier League since New Year’s Day.

The 32-year-old missed two good chances last weekend as West Ham failed to take advantage of defeats for Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for the top four, only managing a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley.

The Hammers face a potentially season-defining week with Sunday’s trip to Chelsea followed by the first leg of the Europa League semi-final at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

And Moyes admits he needs Antonio to rediscover his goal touch when it matters.

“If he’d got a couple of goals last Sunday you would say he was back in form, but the goals are missing,” said Moyes.

“His all-round performance has got better in the last month or two, at Lyon he was very good.

“We can get him to assist and make goals because he is a focal point, but ultimately we’re at the business end and whatever your role is in the team, if you are a centre-half or a goalkeeper you have to keep the ball out of the net, and centre-forwards have to get the ball in the net.

“That’s their job, so we need him to do that for us as well. You might not get five or six shots, you might only get one and your conversion rate has got to be good.

“You’re not getting five one-on-ones with the goalkeeper, you might only get one of them a game and you have to be ready to take that one.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal