Josh Brownhill says patience is a virtue in the quest for survival

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 10:01 am
Josh Brownhill feels Burnley can take momentum into the closing games of the season (Adam Davy/PA)
Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill feels patience can prove just as important as being direct in the team’s battle to stay in the Premier League.

The Clarets host Wolves on Sunday with the opportunity to climb out of the bottom three, if only for a few hours ahead of Everton’s trip to Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

As the search for a permanent successor continues behind the scenes, Mike Jackson and his interim coaching staff will look to build on Thursday’s 2-0 win over Southampton at Turf Moor.

It was a first home game since the shock sacking of Sean Dyche and renewed hope of top-flight survival after four points from six under caretaker boss Jackson.

Although there was no major change to Burnley’s approach, the team responded to the roar of the Turf Moor faithful right from kick-off.

The Clarets took an early lead through a curling effort from right-back Connor Roberts, his first goal for the club, and continued to test Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster before Nathan Collins nodded in ahead of the break.

After the hard-earned victory lifted the mood in the camp, Brownhill hopes Burnley can now build some momentum in their fresh start and with under-23s coach Jackson temporarily at the helm.

“With a change of manager, the opposition doesn’t know how you are going to play,” the midfielder said.

“On Thursday night, we were more patient, but still direct and played forward.

“In our last two home games, we have got a couple of wins – and they are important ones as well.

“Everyone is in high spirits (now), but we are not where we want to be yet.”

Brownhill told a press conference: “It is all about us winning games. If we win the majority of ours towards the end of the season, then we will be all right.

“We know where we are at, and we know what we need to do to get the points.

“What we do here is bring energy and hard work, Thursday night was the same and we have got the momentum now.

“If we can go onto Sunday and win again, then it would be massive for us.”

Wolves have not played since they lost 1-0 at Newcastle on April 8, with their game against Manchester City being postponed because of last weekend’s FA Cup semi-finals.

Bruno Lage’s side still have a top-six finish on their radar.

Brownhill knows Burnley will have to be fully focused for another stern test of their Premier League credentials.

“It is all about us, but you have also got to recognise that they have got some quality players,” the Clarets midfielder said.

“Wolves wouldn’t be where they are in the division and fighting for a place in Europe if they weren’t.

“It is about us, though, with the confidence and momentum that we have got and we have to continue that.”

