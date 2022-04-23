Southampton need to prove they are worthy of top-10 finish – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Southampton need to prove they are worthy of top-10 finish – Ralph Hasenhuttl

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 10:01 am
Ralph Hasenhuttl takes Southampton along the south coast to Brighton on Sunday (David Davies/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl takes Southampton along the south coast to Brighton on Sunday (David Davies/PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl says the time has come for Southampton to prove they are worthy of a top-10 Premier League finish ahead of a run of fixtures against their nearest rivals.

Saints’ aspirations of ending in the upper half of the division were dealt a blow by Thursday evening’s uninspiring 2-0 loss at relegation-threatened Burnley.

A host of clubs are jostling for position in midtable, with Hasenhuttl’s men in the mix alongside Leicester, Brighton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Southampton will face four of those sides in the final month of the season, beginning with Sunday’s trip along the south coast to take on Graham Potter’s Seagulls.

“We have now all the teams around us,” said Saints boss Hasenhuttl, whose team also have upcoming appointments with Palace, Brentford and Leicester.

“If you are stronger than they then you deserve to be there; if not then it’s a very simple question.

“We have to play differently, better for sure, otherwise we have no chance. I’m sure that we can do better than (against Burnley).

“I will look at what I’ve seen. We don’t have a lot of time to give them a chance to show a reaction.”

Just five points separate ninth-placed Leicester and Aston Villa in 15th, albeit each of those clubs have games in hand on the sides sandwiched in between.

Southampton have 39 points from 33 games – only a point and three places below weekend opponents Albion and two points behind the Foxes.

Saints travelled to Turf Moor buoyed by ending a five-match winless run with last Saturday’s surprise 1-0 success over Champions League-chasing Arsenal.

Yet the joy of upsetting the Gunners was abruptly ended after first-half goals from defenders Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins boosted managerless Burnley’s survival hopes.

Hasenhuttl acknowledged his players fell short in a number of areas against the Clarets and is committed to resolving the issues.

“We know what you have to expect when you come to Turf Moor and that was exactly what we got,” said the Austrian.

“And we didn’t find the right answer on the pitch: physically not strong enough, with the ball not calm enough.

“When you want to create something against them then you have to be brave with better decisions than we had.

“Our game was far away from what we wanted to do Why these things happened – we have to look at that.”

