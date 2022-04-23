Malky Mackay hopes Ross County players relish the big games in push for Europe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay urged his players to make the most of their big game against Celtic after earning the right to occupy centre stage in the season finale.

County went from bottom of the cinch Premiership to securing a top-six spot inside four months.

Their first reward is hosting the leaders, who are looking to bounce back from their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers and consolidate top spot in the table.

County have plenty to play for themselves with places in the Europa Conference League qualifiers on offer for the teams finishing fourth and fifth in the league, and the battle between the Staggies, Motherwell and Dundee United looks set to go all the way.

Mackay said: “Its great we made the top six and that means you play the top teams in the league.

“The fact we have Celtic coming up, the league leaders, there is a lot riding on the game for both teams.

“The fact that it’s live on TV as well makes a big difference and it will be sold out. It’s another great occasion for the players.

“I talk to them a lot about wanting to play against the best players, to test themselves against the best and want to play in front of as big crowds as they can and great atmospheres.

“It’s testament to them that with five games to go they have a game like this.”