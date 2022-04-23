Jacob Brown scores winner as Stoke all but end QPR’s play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jacob Brown scores winner as Stoke all but end QPR’s play-off hopes

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:06 pm
Jacob Brown scored Stoke’s winner (Tim Markland/PA)
Stoke City as good as ended QPR’s play-off hopes with a 1-0 victory despite the absence of boss Michael O’Neill.

The former Northern Ireland manager, who underwent surgery for a hip replacement in midweek, watched on from home with a phone-line to assistant Dean Holden.

And O’Neill’s messages were received loud and clear as the Potters coasted to a comfortable victory thanks to Jacob Brown’s stabbed effort before the interval.

The visiting Hoops, who were only three points below the play-offs prior to the game, were resigned to an eighth defeat in 11 outings.

The hosts, in the midst in a purple patch after four wins in six matches, started firmly in the ascendancy and could have opened the scoring inside the opening two minutes. A Josh Tymon cross was flicked on inadvertently by a QPR head to the feet of Lewis Baker, whose prodded half-volley dropped narrowly wide.

Despite Stoke’s bright start, they nearly found themselves fall behind in bizarre circumstances when Taylor Harwood-Bellis almost mis-controlled a pass directly into his own net.

Rangers keeper Keiren Westwood rolled back the years with a sequence of impressive stops, first denying a venomous Romaine Sawyers strike from range with his feet after it took a wicked deflection.

The lively Tymon then found opposite wing-back Tommy Smith in a promising position, but the latter’s first-time effort curled harmlessly wide.

Josh Maja continued the hosts’ assault before half-time when he attempted to guide a curling effort into the far corner, but again the 37-year-old Westwood was equal to it.

However, the Potters’ persistence eventually paid off in added time when QPR failed to clear a corner and poacher Brown was on hand to rifle in his 13th league goal of the season from an acute angle.

The restart made no hindrance to Stoke’s dominance, with Westwood again required in quick succession to keep the Rs in the fixture.

First, Harwood-Bellis’ powerful header was palmed over before a cute Sawyers cutback found Maja in a promising position, only for the latter to also be thwarted.

Despite spending the majority of the fixture penned in their own half, the visitors still remained within touching distance and threatened an unlikely equaliser.

George Thomas handed the Potters two warning signs after the hour mark, first advancing forward before blazing high over the target from a promising position.

The Wales international then struck the post with a header from an acute angle, setting up an intriguing and frenetic final period of the fixture.

A 931-strong travelling support tried to rouse a late leveller to reignite their play-off ambitions, but Mark Warburton’s side came up short.

