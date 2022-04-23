Mansfield back in promotion shake-up following Crawley win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Mansfield back in promotion shake-up following Crawley win

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:06 pm
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield side are back in the promotion chase (Tim Markland/PA)
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield side are back in the promotion chase (Tim Markland/PA)

Mansfield hauled themselves back into the promotion race with a convincing 2-0 home win over 10-man Crawley.

Jamie Murphy and Lucas Akins both netted their first goals to get the Stags back on track after back-to-back Easter defeats.

Mansfield deservedly led at the break, Murphy turning home a 12-yard volley from Elliott Hewitt’s fine cross from the right.

Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris had a busy half, saving an early effort from Akins before making a superb full-length save to his left to prevent a Rhys Oates shot finding the top corner after 41 minutes and then spreading himself at his near post to deny Stephen McLaughlin two minutes later.

Crawley, who suspended manager John Yems on Saturday morning following allegations of discrimination, came close to levelling when James Tilley lashed inches wide of the far post after 39 minutes.

Murphy almost made it 2-0 after 51 minutes amid a scramble but Jordan Tunnicliffe headed off the line, and shortly afterwards Morris was there again to deny Oates one-on-one.

Tilley’s late challenge on McLaughlin in the 69th minute brought his second booking and Crawley were down to 10 men.

And just three minutes later Akins headed home a McLaughlin cross from the left from six yards and the points were secured.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal