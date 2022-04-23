Mansfield back in promotion shake-up following Crawley win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield hauled themselves back into the promotion race with a convincing 2-0 home win over 10-man Crawley.

Jamie Murphy and Lucas Akins both netted their first goals to get the Stags back on track after back-to-back Easter defeats.

Mansfield deservedly led at the break, Murphy turning home a 12-yard volley from Elliott Hewitt’s fine cross from the right.

Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris had a busy half, saving an early effort from Akins before making a superb full-length save to his left to prevent a Rhys Oates shot finding the top corner after 41 minutes and then spreading himself at his near post to deny Stephen McLaughlin two minutes later.

Crawley, who suspended manager John Yems on Saturday morning following allegations of discrimination, came close to levelling when James Tilley lashed inches wide of the far post after 39 minutes.

Murphy almost made it 2-0 after 51 minutes amid a scramble but Jordan Tunnicliffe headed off the line, and shortly afterwards Morris was there again to deny Oates one-on-one.

Tilley’s late challenge on McLaughlin in the 69th minute brought his second booking and Crawley were down to 10 men.

And just three minutes later Akins headed home a McLaughlin cross from the left from six yards and the points were secured.