Queen of the South relegated after draw with Ayr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Queen of the South relegated after draw with Ayr

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:08 pm
Queen of the South were relegated after drawing 1-1 at home against Ayr (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Queen of the South were relegated after drawing 1-1 at home against Ayr (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Euan East scored at both ends as Queen of the South were relegated from the Scottish Championship after a 1-1 home draw against Ayr.

East looked to have given bottom club Queens a lifeline when firing them ahead late in the second half but the defender’s own goal with three minutes left condemned his side to the drop.

Sam Ashford blazed an early effort over the crossbar but scoring chances were limited in the first half until Queens defender Alex Cooper’s shot hit a post in the 39th minute.

Kerr McInroy had Ayr’s first shot on target early in the second half and Queens went close through substitute Ruari Paton, who also struck a post in the 78th minute before the home side broke the deadlock.

East fired home into the top corner after being set up by Lee Connelly but in the 87th minute the centre-half put the ball in his own net and the point was not enough to keep Queens up.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal