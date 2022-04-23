Harry McKirdy scores twice as Swindon keep up play-off push against Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry McKirdy’s double helped keep Swindon in the promotion frame with an easy 3-0 win at Hartlepool.

The Robins’ top scorer bagged his 19th and 20th goals of the season to leave his side ninth in the table, two points short of the play-offs with three games to go.

Pools should have been ahead on 38 minutes, when Olufela Olomola missed a routine chance as the ball bounced off him in front of an empty net.

The visitors broke away at pace, and Mandela Egbo fed McKirdy to sweep in a low finish on 39 minutes.

Louie Barry was then played in by Jack Payne and his finish clipped against the post.

Pools almost got one back on 51 minutes as Tom Crawford turned and his shot was pushed out by the alert Lewis Ward.

But McKirdy got a second on 55 minutes. Payne was the provider for the marksman to net at the near post. He was denied a hat-trick a minute later by covering defender Jake Hull.

On 85 minutes, centre-half Mathieu Baudry prodded in a corner from close range to complete the rout.