Harry McKirdy scores twice as Swindon keep up play-off push against Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Harry McKirdy scores twice as Swindon keep up play-off push against Hartlepool

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:08 pm
Harry McKirdy starred for Swindon (John Walton/PA)
Harry McKirdy starred for Swindon (John Walton/PA)

Harry McKirdy’s double helped keep Swindon in the promotion frame with an easy 3-0 win at Hartlepool.

The Robins’ top scorer bagged his 19th and 20th goals of the season to leave his side ninth in the table, two points short of the play-offs with three games to go.

Pools should have been ahead on 38 minutes, when Olufela Olomola missed a routine chance as the ball bounced off him in front of an empty net.

The visitors broke away at pace, and Mandela Egbo fed McKirdy to sweep in a low finish on 39 minutes.

Louie Barry was then played in by Jack Payne and his finish clipped against the post.

Pools almost got one back on 51 minutes as Tom Crawford turned and his shot was pushed out by the alert Lewis Ward.

But McKirdy got a second on 55 minutes. Payne was the provider for the marksman to net at the near post. He was denied a hat-trick a minute later by covering defender Jake Hull.

On 85 minutes, centre-half Mathieu Baudry prodded in a corner from close range to complete the rout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal