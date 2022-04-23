Colby Bishop involved in both goals as Accrington overcome Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport

Colby Bishop involved in both goals as Accrington overcome Lincoln

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:12 pm
Colby Bishop had a hand in both Accrington goals (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ten-man Accrington celebrated a 2-1 win in their final home game of the Sky Bet League One campaign against Lincoln, with both teams now safe from the drop.

In an eventful opening, Liam Cullen’s shot crashed against a post for the Imps while Jack Nolan’s header hit the top of the crossbar for the home side.

Stanley opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Tommy Leigh headed the ball goalwards and Colby Bishop, on the line with Imps defender Adam Jackson, forced the ball into the net with the strike credited as an own goal.

Stanley continued to press and Imps keeper Jordan Wright denied Ross Sykes on the stroke of half-time and Mitch Clark just after the restart.

Accrington doubled their lead in the 59th minute when Ethan Hamilton’s strike was pushed out by Wright but into the path of Bishop, who fired into the empty net.

However, Stanley lost goalkeeper Toby Savin in the 61st minute when he was sent off for handling outside his area.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Lewis Fiorini rifled home what proved to be a consolation for Lincoln.

