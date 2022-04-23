Rotherham take control of promotion race with win over Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham firmly wrestled their automatic promotion destiny back into their own hands after coming from behind to beat Oxford 2-1.

The second-placed Millers are level on points with MK Dons but ahead on goal difference and with a game in hand as League One heads to a dramatic finale.

Oxford took the lead on 10 minutes when Sam Long broke down the right and his wicked cross was turned into his own goal by Dan Barlaser.

Rotherham managed to get on level terms in the third minute of added time with Rarmani Edmonds-Green in the right place to head in from Ben Wiles’s cross.

Rotherham started the second half in the ascendancy and Barlaser nearly atoned for his error with a shot from the edge of the box.

Both goalkeepers then had to make point-blank saves with Jack Stevens denying Richard Wood and ex-Miller Ryan Williams foiled by Viktor Johansson.

The Millers struck the winner on 66 minutes with Barlaser converting from the spot after Chiedozie Ogbene had been dragged down by Luke McNally.