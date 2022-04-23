Sam Surridge nets winner to relegate Peterborough as Nottingham Forest go fourth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Sam Surridge nets winner to relegate Peterborough as Nottingham Forest go fourth

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:15 pm
Sam Surridge was on target for Nottingham Forest (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sam Surridge was on target for Nottingham Forest (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Peterborough’s relegation to League One was confirmed as Sam Surridge scored the only goal in a 1-0 Championship defeat at the hands of a Nottingham Forest side bidding to leave the second tier in a different direction.

This was one of those surreal footballing occasions where Posh could be relegated with a win and Forest able to seal a play-off spot even if beaten.

As it turned out, neither of those scenarios became reality with Forest taking victory to all-but secure their spot in the top six and the hosts’ inevitable drop back into League One coming on a losing note despite a late rally under current boss Grant McCann in a season when the damage was already done.

Forest frontman Surridge provided the only goal on the stroke of half-time when heading in his fifth goal of the season to leave Steve Cooper’s men almost certain of a play-off spot as they continue to dream of Premier League football for the first time this century.

There was considerably more at stake for Posh, though, on the day and they were the more threatening team early on.

Josh Knight saw a shot blocked by Djed Spence after a marauding run forward from the full-back before Brice Samba was called upon seconds later to ensure Forest did not fall behind.

The visiting goalkeeper dashed from his line to deny Ricky-Jade Jones after the Peterborough youngster collected a Harrison Burrows pass and turned a defender.

Forest showed signs of coming to life around the half-hour mark as Philip Zinckernagel provided a first test for Posh goalkeeper Dai Cornell with a shot from a tight angle – and the former was heavily involved when the only goal arrived in the 45th minute.

Zinckernagel stole the ball from Peterborough’s Knight and exchanged passes with Brennan Johnson during a lethal counter-attack that ended with the latter crossing from the left for Surridge to head back across goal into the corner of the net.

Posh responded by introducing striker Jack Marriott for the second half, but it was Forest firmly in the ascendancy.

Young defender Ronnie Edwards produced brilliant blocks to deny Surridge and Johnson further goals, while Zinckernagel steered an effort just wide before Cornell superbly kept out a Jack Colback blast midway through the half.

Creditably, Posh continued to search for a route back into the game, but it was with no success as Samba beat away shots from Sammie Szmodics and Burrows.

Forest substitute Lewis Grabban saw a late strike disallowed for offside before scuffing another glorious chance moments later before the replacement had to be substituted himself due to an injury.

But one goal proved enough to keep their promotion dreams on track, while Posh must plan for life in League One after just one campaign in the second tier.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal