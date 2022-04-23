Tommy Lowery leaves it late to rescue draw for relegated Crewe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tommy Lowery’s stunning late strike dashed Ipswich’s hopes of ending their winless run in Sky Bet League One as Crewe grabbed a 1-1 draw.

The Alex midfielder cancelled out Conor Chaplin’s first-half effort, leaving the Tractor Boys without a win in five games. The Railwaymen have now claimed four points from three games under caretaker boss Alex Morris since their relegation was confirmed on April 9.

Both sides struggled to pose a goal threat early on. Joe Piggott’s blast from 20 yards cleared the Crewe bar by some distance, although Town captain Sam Morsy came closer with a deflected effort which flew past a post.

But the game sparked into life and James Norwood wasted a one-on-one with Crewe keeper Dave Richards. The flag stayed down as the striker latched onto Tyreeq Bakinson’s long ball, only to shoot straight at the onrushing keeper.

Chris Long smashed an ambitious effort several yards past a post for Crewe.

But Chaplin produced the first half’s best finish when he drilled a shot across Richards into the bottom corner after Janoi Donacien swept the ball across the box in stoppage time.

Christian Walton preserved the East Anglians’ lead after the break, diving across to keep out Mikael Mandron’s far-post header after Long whipped the ball across the box.

Mandron had another chance to level after the ball dropped into his path, but Ipswich substitute Idris El Mizouni threw himself into the path of the striker’s shot.

At the other end Richards was off his line again, using his feet this time to thwart Norwood.