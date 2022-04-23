Solihull keep up promotion hunt with win over struggling Aldershot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Solihull returned to winning ways as goals from Joe Sbarra and Danny Newton earned the promotion-chasers a 2-1 home victory over strugglers Aldershot.

Five days on from their loss at National League leaders Stockport that had ended a seven-game unbeaten run featuring five wins, Neal Ardley’s Moors took the lead courtesy of Sbarra’s finish in the 37th minute.

Andrew Dallas had hit the post for the hosts prior to that and subsequently did so again before Newton doubled the advantage six minutes into the second half.

Aldershot reduced the deficit in stoppage time via Lewis Kinsella but it was too little too late.

Fourth-placed Solihull are now two points behind third-placed Halifax, while the gap between Mark Molesley’s 20th-placed Aldershot and the relegation zone is seven points – the Shots have two games in hand over 21st-placed King’s Lynn.