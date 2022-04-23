Notts County brush aside struggling Weymouth By Press Association April 23, 2022, 5:24 pm Kyle Wootton scored the opening goal for Notts County against Weymouth (Mike Egerton/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Weymouth moved closer to relegation from the National League following a 3-1 defeat to Notts County at Meadow Park. The second-bottom Terras fell behind in the eighth minute via a Kyle Wootton effort and Aaron Nemane then made it 2-0 five minutes later. The hosts’ advantage was further extended three minutes into the second half by Ruben Rodrigues’ free-kick. Weymouth, who had twice hit the woodwork late in the first half through Bradley Ash and Tom Bearwish, reduced the deficit via the latter in the 54th minute. But they were unable to salvage anything from the game and David Oldfield’s men remain 13 points adrift of safety with five fixtures left. Ian Burchnall’s promotion-hunting Notts County stay seventh. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Maidenhead ease past struggling Weymouth Notts County hit back to hammer King’s Lynn Connor Lemonheigh-Evans nets treble as Torquay hammer Notts County Ruben Rodrigues nets hat-trick as Notts County claim comfortable win at Southend