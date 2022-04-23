Neil Harris sees red as Gillingham lose to Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham manager Neil Harris was sent off as his side’s survival hopes were dented by a 3-1 defeat at Portsmouth.

Harris was dismissed for dissent as the Gills slipped into the relegation places at Fratton Park.

It took barely three minutes for Pompey to open the scoring. Marcus Harness crossed low after a one-two with Hayden Carter, and Ronan Curtis beat David Utonda to the ball to hammer it into the roof of the net.

Gillingham equalised on 30 minutes when a long cross from Ben Reeves evaded everyone and the ball dropped for Ryan Jackson to volley home from a wide angle.

But Pompey retook the lead right on the stroke of half-time. A Sean Raggett cross was totally missed by Jackson and the unmarked Curtis had plenty of time to steer the ball past Aaron Chapman.

Pompey increased their lead in the second half with a powerful Clark Robertson header from a Michael Jacobs corner.