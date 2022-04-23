Joe Garner nets crucial equaliser for Fleetwood to break AFC Wimbledon hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Joe Garner nets crucial equaliser for Fleetwood to break AFC Wimbledon hearts

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:33 pm
Joe Garner scored late for Fleetwood (Joe Giddens/PA)
Joe Garner scored a late equaliser as Fleetwood snatched a 1-1 draw at home to League One relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Luke McCormick’s goal had put the Dons minutes from their first win since December and kept alive their hopes of escaping the drop.

But Garner’s free-kick two minutes from time moved them out of the bottom four on goal difference, with the Dons three points from safety with one game left.

Fleetwood made the early running and could have led through Anthony Pilkington, whose shot was deflected and saved by Nikola Tzanev, or Josh Harrop, who fired wide when in on goal.

But it was McCormick who struck midway through the first half, receiving a lay-off from Jack Rudoni and stroking the ball effortlessly into the top corner.

The Dons went close to doubling their lead just before the break but Sam Cosgrove headed wide from eight yards when he beat Toto Nsiala to Lee Brown’s cross.

Cian Hayes’ shot after cutting in almost got Fleetwood back on level terms 10 minutes into the second half but sailed just wide.

The pressure showed on both sides in a feisty second half littered with fouls and mistakes, with chances hard to come by.

But Garner kept his cool with a free-kick from the edge of the box as stoppage time loomed.

