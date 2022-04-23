Joe Garner nets crucial equaliser for Fleetwood to break AFC Wimbledon hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Garner scored a late equaliser as Fleetwood snatched a 1-1 draw at home to League One relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Luke McCormick’s goal had put the Dons minutes from their first win since December and kept alive their hopes of escaping the drop.

But Garner’s free-kick two minutes from time moved them out of the bottom four on goal difference, with the Dons three points from safety with one game left.

Fleetwood made the early running and could have led through Anthony Pilkington, whose shot was deflected and saved by Nikola Tzanev, or Josh Harrop, who fired wide when in on goal.

But it was McCormick who struck midway through the first half, receiving a lay-off from Jack Rudoni and stroking the ball effortlessly into the top corner.

The Dons went close to doubling their lead just before the break but Sam Cosgrove headed wide from eight yards when he beat Toto Nsiala to Lee Brown’s cross.

Cian Hayes’ shot after cutting in almost got Fleetwood back on level terms 10 minutes into the second half but sailed just wide.

The pressure showed on both sides in a feisty second half littered with fouls and mistakes, with chances hard to come by.

But Garner kept his cool with a free-kick from the edge of the box as stoppage time loomed.