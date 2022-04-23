Stockport stumble in title race with defeat to Yeovil By Press Association April 23, 2022, 5:36 pm Yeovil shocked National League leaders Stockport with a 2-1 win at Huish Park (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up National League leaders Stockport slipped again as they lost 2-1 to Yeovil at Huish Park. Tom Knowles and Josh Neufville struck either side of the interval as Stockport, who had Will Collar sent off in the final quarter, suffered a second defeat in three games. County were wasteful in front of goal with Paddy Madden volleying over the crossbar and Glovers goalkeeper Grant Smith saving well from Andy Cannon and Ryan Rydel. Knowles slalomed his way through the Hatters defence to give Yeovil a 39th-minute lead. Yeovil doubled their advantage after 58 minutes when Luton loanee Neufville was sent through on goal and slotted home with a cool finish. Myles Hippolyte halved the deficit 20 minutes from time, but Collar was immediately sent off for a high boot to give Stockport’s chasers hope of catching them. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Wrexham fail to capitalise on Stockport slip as Woking earn shock win Stockport leave it late to see off Solihull Aldershot edge closer to National League survival with win at Yeovil Promotion hopefuls Stockport sweep Southend aside in five-goal victory