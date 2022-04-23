Stockport stumble in title race with defeat to Yeovil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

National League leaders Stockport slipped again as they lost 2-1 to Yeovil at Huish Park.

Tom Knowles and Josh Neufville struck either side of the interval as Stockport, who had Will Collar sent off in the final quarter, suffered a second defeat in three games.

County were wasteful in front of goal with Paddy Madden volleying over the crossbar and Glovers goalkeeper Grant Smith saving well from Andy Cannon and Ryan Rydel.

Knowles slalomed his way through the Hatters defence to give Yeovil a 39th-minute lead.

Yeovil doubled their advantage after 58 minutes when Luton loanee Neufville was sent through on goal and slotted home with a cool finish.

Myles Hippolyte halved the deficit 20 minutes from time, but Collar was immediately sent off for a high boot to give Stockport’s chasers hope of catching them.