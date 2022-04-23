MK Dons keep pressure on Rotherham with win over Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
MK Dons keep pressure on Rotherham with win over Morecambe

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:38 pm
Harry Darling scored for the Dons (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Harry Darling scored for the Dons (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Harry Darling and Daniel Harvie struck either side of half-time to hand automatic-promotion chasing MK Dons a 2-0 win over Morecambe at Stadium MK.

The Dons are level on points with Rotherham in League One, sitting third on goal difference, but have played one game more.

Darling opened the scoring in the 20th minute, after a solo run from inside his own half saw him evade the away side’s defenders before turning and getting his right-footed shot away, which took a nick off the post on its way into the back of Trevor Carson’s goal.

Midfielder Scott Twine was at the centre of everything and came close to scoring his 17th league goal of the season 13 minutes into the second half when he took aim from outside the box, forcing Carson into a great save.

With just over 10 minutes left, the home side doubled their lead to put the result beyond doubt.

After advancing in-field, Harvie tried his luck from outside the box and his effort took a slight deflection off Rhys Bennett before finding its way into the back of the net.

