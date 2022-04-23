Exeter on verge of promotion after overcoming slow start to see off Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Exeter on verge of promotion after overcoming slow start to see off Rochdale

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:40 pm
Timothee Dieng scored for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Exeter stand on the verge of a return to League One for the first time in 10 years after they overcame a slow start to beat Rochdale 2-0 at St James Park.

Rochdale started the better of the two teams and Cameron Dawson made a superb save with his feet to deny former Grecian Jimmy Keohane before he made an even better one moments later to again deny Keohane.

Offrande Zanzala should have done better from a Pierce Sweeney cross, but he headed wastefully wide at the near post, while Archie Collins was denied by Rochdale goalkeeper Jay Lynch when he had Jake Caprice screaming for the lay-off in a goal-scoring position.

Jevani Brown saw a shot deflect over the crossbar, while Zanzala was again off target from Joshua Key’s cross.

However, the deadlock was finally broken in the 34th minute when Tim Dieng scrambled in Archie Collins’ free-kick for his 14th goal of the season.

Exeter extended their lead on the hour mark when Brown’s shot was beat away by Lynch and Matt Jay dived to head the rebound into the net.

Rochdale rarely threatened until the final minute when Dawson made another outstanding reactive save to deny Josh Andrews.

Exeter will now win promotion with a home win over Barrow on Tuesday.

