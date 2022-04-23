Leaders Wigan made to wait for promotion after being held by Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wigan are still one point off confirming automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One after being held 1-1 by Plymouth at the DW Stadium.

The home side did everything but score in an utterly dominant first half.

Jordan Cousins, Callum Lang, Will Keane and Max Power all went close, only to be denied by a matter of inches or desperate defending.

Power then headed just wide shortly after the restart, before Plymouth showed for the first time as an attacking unit.

And an awful blunder by Wigan goalkeeper Ben Amos, who could not hold a routine free-kick, allowed Luke Jephcott to poke home the opening goal after 64 minutes.

Wigan’s response was good, with Jack Whatmough firing home at the far post 10 minutes later.

The home side threw everything at a winning goal, but were almost caught at the other end as Dan Scarr headed against the bar from a corner.

There was still time for drama in stoppage time, as Wigan midfielder Tom Pearce looked to be tripped in the area, only for the officials to decide otherwise.