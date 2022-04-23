Jordan Obita nets winner as Wycombe edge out play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jordan Obita nets winner as Wycombe edge out play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:44 pm
Jordan Obita was Wycombe’s match-winner (Leila Coker/PA)
Wycombe kept themselves in the League One play-off places with a crucial 1-0 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday thanks to Jordan Obita’s second-half winner.

With one game of their season left, the Chairboys remain sixth in the table, one point ahead of the Owls, although Wednesday would go back into the top six should they win their game in hand, at Fleetwood, on Tuesday.

Wednesday started well, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing firing a shot narrowly over, although visiting keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was called upon to keep out a header from Sam Vokes.

Wycombe broke the deadlock after 62 minutes when Daryl Horgan was played in behind down the right and he squared it to give Obita a simple finish.

Chey Dunkley had a couple of good chances to equalise for the Owls, but turned Barry Bannan’s corner over before later heading wide after getting ahead of Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Some great play down the left by Bannan led to one last big opportunity for the visitors, but Callum Paterson headed his cross over at the back post.

