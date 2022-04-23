Forest Green clinch automatic promotion to League one after Bristol Rovers draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Forest Green clinch automatic promotion to League one after Bristol Rovers draw

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:46 pm
Forest Green celebrated promotion (Simon Galloway/PA)
Forest Green celebrated promotion (Simon Galloway/PA)

Forest Green clinched automatic promotion from League Two with a hard-earned goalless draw at Bristol Rovers.

Needing a point to guarantee a top-three finish, the visitors turned in a committed display and just about edged a thrilling encounter.

For Bristol, the point strengthened their play-off hopes and maintained hopes of grabbing third place.

Forest Green had the better of a high-tempo first half, creating two great chances.

Regan Hendry saw his 10th minute shot blocked on the line, while Ebrina Adams was denied by a fine James Belshaw save on the half hour.

Bristol’s best first-half effort was an early run and shot from Antony Evans, which was comfortably saved by Luke McGee.

Belshaw distinguished himself again in the second half, saving from Jamille Matt, Jack Aitchison and Nick Cadden.

McGee was also busier, keeping out efforts from Elliot Anderson and substitute Luke Thomas twice, including once in stoppage time.

The Forest Green staff and players celebrated on the pitch at full-time and had to be protected by stewards as home fans also got onto the playing surface.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal