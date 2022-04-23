John Rooney fires 10-man Barrow to victory over play-off hopefuls Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

John Rooney fires 10-man Barrow to victory over play-off hopefuls Sutton

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:50 pm
John Rooney scored Barrow’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
John Rooney scored Barrow’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

John Rooney scored a 68th-minute winner as 10-man Barrow defeated Sky Bet League Two play-off chasers Sutton 1-0.

But a dramatic second half that saw Sutton’s Rob Milsom miss a penalty also included a late allegation of racism from the crowd towards a visiting player.

That contributed to 10 minutes of stoppage time but Phil Brown’s Barrow clung on for three vital points against the odds.

Home delight at Rooney’s fifth goal of the season quickly turned to despair. Josh Kay, booked in the opening half, was cautioned for something said to referee Ben Toner as the players walked back to re-start.

Minutes later Barrow conceded a penalty for Connor Brown’s foul on striker Omar Bugiel.

However, Paul Farman came to the Bluebirds rescue with a stunning spot-kick stop from Milsom.

As Sutton searched for an equaliser, the game was halted for an incident involving home fans with the referee speaking to both managers before resuming the game.

But Barrow held firm to make it seven points from their last three games to keep alive their league status.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal