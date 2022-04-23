Cove Rangers crowned League One champions after conquering Dumbarton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Cove Rangers crowned League One champions after conquering Dumbarton

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:56 pm
Cove Rangers were crowned cinch League One champions after beating Dumbarton 1-0 (John Walton/PA)
Mitch Megginson’s 75th-minute strike was enough for Rangers to finish top of the table and earn promotion to the Championship.

Second-placed Airdrieonians continued their quest for promotion with a 5-0 win against Clyde.

Airdrie were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute and Rhys McCabe slotted home to give them the lead.

Second-half goals from Callum Smith, Calum Gallagher, Kyle MacDonald and Jonathan Afolabi ensured the Diamonds secured back-to-back league wins.

Two quick second-half goals saw Montrose come back to beat Queen’s Park 2-1.

Connor Smith put the Spiders ahead inside the first minute, slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Montrose then equalised through an own goal from Michael Doyle in the 78th minute before Sean Dillion sealed the three points three minutes later.

Peterhead continued their revival in the league by making it five games unbeaten with a 1-0 win against already-relegated East Fife.

The hosts took the lead through Jack Brown in the 11th minute after a shot from the edge of the box found the bottom left corner.

Alloa returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win against Falkirk.

The Wasps took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes through Kevin Cawley and Conor Sammon doubled the lead in the second half before Anton Dowds pulled one back for the Bairns.

