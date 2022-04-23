Dagenham send King’s Lynn closer to relegation after late equaliser By Press Association April 23, 2022, 5:58 pm Paul McCallum rescued a point for Dagenham as they drew 1-1 with King’s Lynn (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up King’s Lynn’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the National League suffered a huge blow after Paul McCallum’s stoppage-time strike rescued Dagenham a 1-1 draw. The cruel equaliser left the Linnets seven points from safety with three games remaining, with the Daggers four points off the play-off spots. Josh Coulson put King’s Lynn in the lead after 12 minutes, heading past Elliot Justham from a corner. The Daggers had chances, with Junior Morias and Matt Robinson going close before Sam Ling’s shot flew wide just before half-time. Dagenham thought they had found the equaliser in the 87th minute but Josh Walker’s goal was ruled out only for McCallum to strike in stoppage time, slotting past Paul Jones to rescue a point. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Tristan Abrahams on target as Grimsby strengthen play-off spot at King’s Lynn Three arrested after woman in her 50s found dead in King’s Lynn Notts County hit back to hammer King’s Lynn Junior Morias nets hat-trick as Dagenham hit seven past Barnet