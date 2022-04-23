Ryan De Havilland nets stoppage-time winner for 10-man Barnet at Eastleigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ryan De Havilland nets stoppage-time winner for 10-man Barnet at Eastleigh

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 5:58 pm
Barnet struck late to beat Eastleigh 3-2 (John Walton/PA)
Barnet struck late to beat Eastleigh 3-2 (John Walton/PA)

Ryan De Havilland scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as 10-man Barnet earned their first victory in six games after beating Eastleigh 3-2.

Eastleigh took the lead in the 15th minute when Sam Smart tapped the ball home.

Barnet were awarded a penalty in the 48th minute and Adam Marriott slotted home from the spot before putting the Bees in front just two minutes later, finding the bottom corner.

The Spitfires were soon back level when Danny Whitehall headed home a free-kick from Jake Hesketh in the 56th minute.

Eastleigh were then awarded a penalty in the 71st minute but Whitehall’s effort smashed off the bar.

Barnet were reduced to 10 men in the 82nd minute after Reece Grego-Cox was dismissed, but De Havilland struck in added time, firing into an empty net to earn three points for the Bees.

