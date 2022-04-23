Ben Garner thrilled to have Harry McKirdy back in play-off push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon boss Ben Garner is delighted to have top scorer Harry McKirdy back to fire his side into the play-offs.

A 3-0 win at Hartlepool – as comfortable as the scoreline suggests – was thanks to goals 19 and 20 of the campaign for top scorer McKirdy.

The striker has been absent with a calf injury and has not played since March 19. But he returned in style at The Suit Direct Stadium.

Garner beamed: “Harry back scoring is huge for us. It’s what he does, he could have had a hat-trick and was unfortunate not to get that.

“He cramped up second-half and was smart enough to come off. He’s only trained this week and was smart enough to flag up tightness in his hamstring.

“Staying on would have only made it worse, but I don’t see it being an issue. He showed great timing and movement and it was two clinical finishes.

“One-touch finishes on both occasions and that’s his strength because he’s always on the move. Both goals were down to two fantastic balls in for him and the composure to pick him out. The quality into him was important.”

McKirdy scored the first on 39 minutes from a quick breakaway and a neat pass by Mandela Egbo for a low finish.

His second came on 55 minutes. Jack Payne was the provider for the marksman to net at the near post and he was denied a hat-trick a minute later by covering defender Jake Hull.

The rout was completed on 85 minutes as centre-half Mathieu Baudry turned in from a corner.

Garner added: “The way we played on a really difficult surface pleased me. Some of our football at times was breathtaking and credit to the players.

“Their quality was immense. It was a really professional performance overall. We scored two great goals and it’s pleasing to get one from a set-piece too.

“This was a really professional away performance and it sets us up for Tuesday at home and Forest Green.”

Pools are winless at home in seven games and their season has tailed off since securing League Two status on their return after four years in the National League.

Assistant manager Micky Nelson, with boss Graeme Lee absent through Covid, said: “We lacked ruthlessness. They had it, we didn’t. What happens in both boxes will generally dictate the game.

“We need a grip in midfield and we weren’t ruthless enough in both areas.

“We have two games left and we need to end this poor run of results. It’s about hard work. Players have to show they are willing to work harder than other teams, with and without the ball.”