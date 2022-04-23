Andy Garner pleased to see Lucas Akins get off the mark for Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield’s first-team coach Andy Garner was delighted to see forward Lucas Akins finally grab his first goal for the club in the crucial 2-0 home win over Crawley.

The promotion-chasing Stags desperately needed the win after back-to-back defeats and Akins netted the all-important second goal after 72 minutes, shortly after a second yellow card for James Tilley had left in-form Crawley with 10 men.

Garner said: “That win was massive and even better was the performance they put on. I thought we were excellent against a good side who have had results on their travels, so we had to be at our best.

“I think at times we played some fantastic football and scored two fantastic goals.

“I’m so relieved for Lucas that he’s got a goal as it has been playing on his mind for a long time now.

“We told him to relax, settle down and it would come and I’m so happy for him. It was a great header too.

“We have known him for a long time and he gives everything he’s got. We also know the other side of him when he hasn’t scored goals and it’s affected him.

“Hopefully this will help him massively and he will go on and score a few more.”

Mansfield led at the break through Jamie Murphy’s volley from 12 yards in the 26th minute, with Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris making a string of fine saves to keep the score down.

Jordan Tunnicliffe headed another Murphy effort off the line and Morris denied Rhys Oates one-on-one.

But, after the red card, the points were sealed as Akins guided a fine header inside the left-hand upright from six yards from a Stephen McLaughlin cross.

Crawley had assistant manager Lewis Young in charge after manager John Yews was suspended by the club over allegations of discriminatory language and behaviour towards his players.

“It’s been a long 24-hour period for the boys and staff,” said Young. “As crazy as it sounds after a 2-0 loss I have great pride in the group, just sticking together and going out there trying their best. That’s all we ask.

“It was disappointing to see the run come to an end as we’ve been really decent in recent games. Five wins out of six doesn’t just happen by chance.

“Even with 10 men at the end we still had the composure and quality at times to play and create chances. It just shows the character in the group.

“You have to give credit to Mansfield. I thought they were really good on the day. They were the much better team for long periods.

“They are going great guns and are right up there in that lottery of the play-offs and that’s where we want to strive to be.

“It just shows how far we’ve come as a club and as a group that we’ve come to Mansfield away and are disappointed not to get anything.”