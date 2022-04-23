Paul Heckingbottom hails a ‘strong performance’ from Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Paul Heckingbottom hails a ‘strong performance’ from Sheffield United

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 6:32 pm
Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with United’s win (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with United’s win (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom praised his side’s “strong performance” in a 1-0 win over Cardiff at Bramall Lane.

Iliman Ndiaye scored the only goal of the game with a bullet header early in the second half to secure three points for Heckingbottom’s men and keep them sixth in the Sky Bet Championship.

Heckingbottom said: “I’m just bothered about us and us winning. Whenever there is a goal in it it’s always going to be nervy, but I thought we stood strong.

“(Goalkeeper) Wes (Foderingham) mopped things up that came into the box without us really suffering any shots on target, which is great.

“We could have made it easier for ourselves, especially second half when we broke away a few times and could have put the game to bed, but it’s not going to be like that this season.

“You just get them feelings, things that keep getting thrown in our face or maybe go against us that we are having to battle through, so we will continue to battle through that and continue to battle on.

“I’m delighted with the goal, the type of goal and overall it was a strong performance. I thought we got better as it went on.”

Cardiff manager Steve Morison said: “There’s nothing negative coming from me today, that was excellent from our lads.

“We limited a top, top team to the least amount of shots this season at Bramall Lane.

“We had just as many chances as them. We could have easily been in the lead, been level, come away with something, but we haven’t.

“We’re a team in transition, I’m really proud of that. I thought we played really well. It was just that they took one of their five chances and we didn’t take one of ours. So yeah, frustrated from that point of view.

“They are a top, top team and they’re fighting for the play-offs. It was good to see their reaction at the end of the game, they were desperate for that game to finish.

“I really enjoyed standing there watching the players carry out what we asked them to do.”

