Phil Brown delight as Barrow secure Football League status

Phil Brown spoke of his delight after seeing Barrow secure their Football League status before warning their upcoming opponents not to expect an easy ride against the newly-safe Bluebirds.

Barrow’s 1-0 win over play-off hopefuls Sutton means they are safe from the drop with Oldham joining Scunthorpe in going down.

However, the team’s second victory in three games and seventh point from a possible nine was marred by alleged racist remarks made by a spectator towards an unnamed Sutton player in the closing stages.

Barrow confirmed in a statement after the match that an arrest had been made by Cumbria Constabulary, with Sutton manager Matt Gray saying in his post-match press conference that he was happy with how the situation had been dealt with by match officials and home staff.

The home side’s crucial victory was secured through John Rooney’s 68th-minute strike in an incident-packed second half which also saw Barrow reduced to 10 men immediately after their goal. Josh Kay was shown a second yellow card for dissent as the teams walked back to the centre circle.

Sutton then missed a gilt-edged chance to level against the 10 men of Barrow when Rob Milsom’s 76th-minute penalty was saved by Paul Farman.

Brown, who took charge of Barrow on a short-term deal on March 21, was thrilled with his players for the most part, but appeared far from impressed about the actions of Kay.

Brown said: “You think it is the referee’s fault, you can’t believe a player would do that.

“But lo and behold it’s not the referee’s fault and he deserved to go off. He will get his comeuppance on Monday.

“But the lads showed they are wearing the shirts with pride and have got Barrow at heart.

“You hear talk of the new manager bounce but I didn’t envisage losing my first three games.

“But I could see they were still breathing in the group. So, I am delighted.

“The football came off on a stretcher with bandages all around it,” he said of the wind-ruined game. “It will be different next year if I am still here.”

Barrow complete their campaign against three teams looking to win promotion – Exeter, Swindon and Northampton – and Brown is determined to make them work for any points they might get.

He said: “We have got three games left but we are not going to lie down for anyone. We can have a big say in the promotion picture.”

On the allegations of racism, Brown said: “I understand something verbal had been shouted at one of their players.

“The police had to make an arrest I believe we will investigate but I can’t say anymore.”

Sutton boss Gray said of the incident: “I believe (what was said) was aimed at one player. I have spoken to him and he is OK.

“However, I thought how everyone dealt with the situation was superb. The officials were excellent and Barrow were very good as well

“It was a really sour moment to the day; it has not happened to me before as a manager.”

Sutton, beaten for the first time in four games, can still make the play-offs.

“Barrow have turned round under Phil Brown,” added Gray. “They have got some good players and play in an effective way.

“It was a tight and even game, they took their moment, we get our moment but couldn’t take it.”