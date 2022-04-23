Mark Hughes delighted to get first home win as Bradford manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Hughes was delighted to get his first home win as Bradford manager as he praised his side’s performance after they beat already-relegated Scunthorpe 2-1 in Saturday’s League Two clash at Valley Parade.

The result ended a run of nine home matches without a win, five of them since Hughes became manager at the end of February. It was also their first home win since they beat Salford on January 16 and only their fifth at Valley Parade this season.

Bradford made the perfect start with on-loan Hearts midfielder Jamie Walker putting them in front after 18 seconds, finishing a four-man move as he turned the ball into the net from Charles Vernam’s cross.

Vernam added a second after five minutes with a 20-yard shot, but Bradford were not able to add to their lead despite enjoying most of the play and chances and the visitors pulled a goal back after 33 minutes. Rekeil Pyke charged down Alex Bass’ clearance and the ball rebounded into the empty net off the goalkeeper for an own goal.

Hughes said: “It was important to win at home.

“It was unfortunate we couldn’t make the most of our opportunities, but we played really well in the first half, less so in the second half, when we were a bit too passive.

“However, we got there in the end, not in the manner we wanted to do, but we should be encouraged by the level we played especially in the first half.

“We enjoyed the standard of play we were able to produce and the movement and inter play between players and to play at such a good level.”

Hughes said that sometimes his team have been prone to conceding late goals that have cost points, but he said: “Today we were not to be denied and we didn’t offer any encouragement to the opposition at any stage.

“I am pleased that for a good part of the game we showed what we are capable of and we had 25 or 26 shots on goal.”

Hughes had a special word of praise for striker Lee Angol whose first season at Bradford has been blighted by injury.

He said: “I thought Lee was excellent and gave us a focal point and a link to our play.”

Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill was full of praise for his young players.

He said: “This was great experience for the young players to play against better players, particularly in midfield. I am glad the players didn’t give in. They got us back in the game.

“It was a big task for them but they didn’t shy away from their responsibilities.

“I am pleased for the young players and what they are trying to do in the remaining games of the season.

“It was hard work, but they will learn from an experience like this, playing at a big ground in front of a big crowd. I enjoy putting my trust in young players.”