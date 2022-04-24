On this day in 2013: Luis Suarez gets 10-match ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
On this day in 2013: Luis Suarez gets 10-match ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 6:58 am
Liverpool striker Luis Suarez (right) was banned for 10 games for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic (left) (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool striker Luis Suarez was handed a 10-game ban on this day in 2013 after he bit Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

The Uruguay international, who had been suspended for seven games for a similar attack on PSV Eindhoven’s Otman Bakkal during his time at Ajax, found himself under the spotlight once again during the Reds’ 2-2 Premier League draw with the Londoners at Anfield on April 21.

Suarez clashed with defender Ivanovic inside the penalty area before sinking his teeth into the Serbia international’s upper arm, out of the view of referee Kevin Friend but not the television cameras which repeatedly highlighted the offence, before going on to score a stoppage-time equaliser.

The frontman later apologised in a post on his Twitter account which said: “I’m sad for what happened this afternoon, I apologize Ivanovic and all football world for my inexcusable behaviour. I’m so sorry about it!!”

His apology and admission of a violent conduct charge, however, cut little ice and two days later an independent regulatory commission, much to his club’s dismay, upheld a Football Association claim that a statutory three-game ban was not sufficient punishment for the offence and he was suspended for 10 matches.

Then manager Brendan Rodgers said at the time: “We had been given clear indications by the FA that there was going to be an independent – or so-called independent – case put together and then we would receive what that sanction would be.

“If you are an independent panel and yet the day beforehand the FA come out and say (Suarez) will serve more than three games, it is not independent because they are already putting pressure on the sanction.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez was banned from football for four months for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup finals
Uruguay’s Luis Suarez was banned from football for four months for biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup finals (Mike Egerton/PA)

“There is a prejudice there straight away.”

Liverpool insisted the player, who had been given an eight-game ban and fined £40,000 for racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra in December 2011, would not be sold amid an outcry over his behaviour.

Suarez did not play for the club again until September 25, returning in a 1-0 Capital One Cup defeat at Manchester United, and left in a £75million move to Barcelona during the following summer after the Reds slipped up in the Premier League title race.

However, his debut for the Catalan giants was delayed significantly after he was suspended from all football-related activity for four months, banned for nine international matches and fined almost £66,000 for another biting incident – this time sinking his teeth into Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup finals.

