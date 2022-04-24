James Justin insists Leicester are ready for ‘the big one’ against Roma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
James Justin insists Leicester are ready for ‘the big one’ against Roma

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 11:54 am
James Justin helped Leicester keep a clean sheet (Mike Egerton/PA)
James Justin helped Leicester keep a clean sheet (Mike Egerton/PA)

James Justin believes Leicester are ready for Roma despite failing to find a way past Aston Villa.

The Foxes were held to a 0-0 draw by Villa on Saturday as they started the countdown to their first ever European semi-final.

They welcomed Jamie Vardy back after a six-week injury absence but could not find any breakthrough.

Roma come to the King Power Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final and Justin is prepared for Jose Mourinho’s men.

“We’re happy with a clean sheet going into Thursday,” he told LCFC TV.

“There wasn’t much for either goalkeeper to do. We’ll look back on it and see what we can do to maybe add that extra spark, but we’re glad to get the clean sheet and we’ll take it into Roma.

“We were happy, obviously, that we didn’t ship any late goals, but also, about the energy, we’ve played a lot of games recently and we’re missing that spark in the final third.

“Neither side didn’t really have too many chances and it was a bit of a draught in either box, so a draw’s a fair result in the end I think.

“We felt like we didn’t do enough to nick the result and it’s something we’ve got to look at over the next few days and get right for the big one.”

The draw ended Villa’s four-game losing run which has dropped them to 15th in the Premier League.

Marvelous Nakamba returned following the knee injury he suffered in December and the midfielder was satisfied with the draw.

“We got a point, with a clean sheet away from home,” he told the club’s official site.

“Now, we have to look ahead to the next match, I think we did well collectively as a group.

“We just need to push ourselves and keep believing in what the gaffer is telling everyone, pushing everyone together as a team.”

