England hammer Ireland in Women’s Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

England hammer Ireland in Women’s Six Nations

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 2:32 pm
England thrashed Ireland to reclaim top spot in the Six Nations (Mike Egerton/PA)
England thrashed Ireland to reclaim top spot in the Six Nations (Mike Egerton/PA)

England reclaimed top spot in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations after a 69-0 win over Ireland.

A record crowd of 15,836 at Leicester’s Mattioli Woods Welford Road were treated to 11 tries as depleted Ireland were overwhelmed.

England, who gave Emily Scarratt a guard of honour as she took to the field for her 100th cap, scored the opening try inside two minutes by driving Lark Davies over.

Abbie Ward had a try chalked off for a forward pass but Sarah Bern found a gap to break Ireland’s resistance for the second after 16 minutes.

Ireland should have got on the scoreboard midway through the first half but Nicole Cronin sliced a penalty horribly wide from in front of the posts.

It had been a scrappy first half from the hosts but they began the second eager to make amends with Marlie Packer showing her pace to score in the first minute.

Scarratt landed her first conversion and kicked her second after Davies bundled her way through again.

Emily Scarratt won her 100th cap
Emily Scarratt won her 100th cap (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ireland, who had Dorothy Wall in the sin-bin, were opened up again when Lydia Thompson finished off a flowing England move.

Poppy Cleall came off the bench to power through for try number six and another rolling maul sent fellow replacement Hannah Botterman over.

Cleall grabbed her second and Ellie Kildunne zig-zagged her way across before Ireland were reduced to 14 when Sene Naoupu saw red for a dangerous tackle.

Kildunne evaded two Irish defenders to get the ball down one-handed for her second try and Thompson rounded off the scoring.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal