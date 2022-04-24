Kyogo Furuhashi nets opener as Celtic edge towards title with win at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Kyogo Furuhashi nets opener as Celtic edge towards title with win at Ross County

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 4:32 pm
Celtic celebrate Kyogo Furuhashi’s goal (Robert Perry/PA)
Celtic celebrate Kyogo Furuhashi’s goal (Robert Perry/PA)

Kyogo Furuhashi’s early goal sent Celtic on the way to a 2-0 victory over Ross County which gives the Hoops the chance to all but seal the title against Rangers.

The Japan international took less than 12 minutes of his first start since Boxing Day to head home in Dingwall.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were dominant in the first half but County made a game of it in the second period without ever seriously troubling Joe Hart.

The visiting fans could not relax until the 87th minute, though, when Jota netted from close range.

The victory restored Celtic’s six-point lead over Rangers ahead of next Sunday’s Parkhead derby. With the leaders boasting a 19-goal advantage over their rivals, going nine points ahead with three games left would spark cinch Premiership title celebrations from their supporters.

Furuhashi came in for his first start since aggravating a hamstring injury against St Johnstone on December 26 and soon netted his first goal since his Premier Sports Cup final winner.

Celtic started with purpose to their play but the opener was the simplest of goals. Jota made space to cross from the right and Furuhashi directed a free header into the corner of the net from the middle of the penalty area.

The visitors had a number of chances to add to their lead before half-time. Callum McGregor was off target twice from long range and Furuhashi missed several opportunities.

The Japan forward sent a looping volley off the bar, fired over after an exchange of passes with Daizen Maeda and then shot straight at Ross Laidlaw from 12 yards after the goalkeeper had spilled Matt O’Riley’s long-range effort.

Laidlaw further redeemed himself when he tipped over Maeda’s first-time effort following a good move down right involving Anthony Ralston and O’Riley.

County did not worry Celtic at all in the first half other than from some decent crosses from Blair Spittal, but they began to pose more of a threat after the break.

Harry Paton, Alex Iacovitti and Jordan White all got shots away and they forced some set-pieces around the box.

Jota was looking dangerous for Celtic but Postecoglou sensed they needed a spark and brought on Giorgos Giakoumakis, Tom Rogic and Liel Abada 20 minutes into the second half.

Abada scuffed a shot wide after Greg Taylor’s cross ultimately broke for him and Celtic stepped up their pursuit of a second goal.

Substitute David Turnbull failed to get hold of two long-range efforts but the cushion eventually came after Abada got to the byline and cut the ball back.

Giakoumakis hit the bar but Jota followed up to slide in front of a County defender and stab the ball over the line.

