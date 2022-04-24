Chelsea battle back to beat Tottenham and remain on track for WSL title defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Chelsea battle back to beat Tottenham and remain on track for WSL title defence

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 4:58 pm
Sam Kerr, second right, celebrates scoring Chelsea’s second goal (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sam Kerr, second right, celebrates scoring Chelsea’s second goal (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Chelsea overcame the first-half dismissal of goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger and a one-goal deficit to defeat Tottenham 3-1 and stay on course for a successful defence of their WSL title.

Fifth-placed Tottenham took an early lead when Molly Bartrip’s corner clipped the post and bounced into the net off Sophie Ingle for an own goal but Guro Reiten equalised with a mis-hit cross that flew into the net.

With 33 minutes gone, Chelsea keeper Berger was shown a red card after taking out Rachel Williams when she was played through on goal.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, though, it was Emma Hayes’ side who came out on top, Sam Kerr heading in substitute Jonna Andersson’s cross with 19 minutes left and Jessie Fleming powering in a shot from outside the box with the final action of the game.

Manchester City made it 10 victories in a row in all competitions with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Leicester.

Caroline Weir opening the scoring and two more goals before half-time gave City breathing space, Lauren Hemp chipping in before Julie Blakstad grabbed her first goal for the club.

The fourth arrived from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute, Demi Lambourne bringing down Hemp and Alex Greenwood sending the keeper the wrong way.

West Ham moved up to sixth place with a 2-1 victory over Reading. Emma Snerle gave the visitors the lead just after half-time and Yui Hasegawa doubled their advantage late on before Faye Bryson scored a consolation.

