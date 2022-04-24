Ange Postecoglou hails ‘laser focus’ of Celtic players during title charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ange Postecoglou hails ‘laser focus’ of Celtic players during title charge

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 6:10 pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou saw his side edge closer to the title (Robert Perry/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hailed his players’ laser focus after they took a major step closer to being crowned champions with a 2-0 victory over Ross County in Dingwall.

The cinch Premiership leaders can now all but secure the title if they beat Rangers at Parkhead next Sunday to go nine points clear with three games left.

Celtic, who are 19 goals better off than their city rivals, came through a tricky spell at the start of the second half in Dingwall but Joe Hart was never seriously troubled.

Kyogo Furuhashi’s first goal since the Premier Sports Cup final sent Celtic on the way when he headed home in the 12th minute, and Jota slid home to net from close range three minutes from time to ease the tension among the visiting fans.

Celtic have now won 24 and drawn three of their last 27 league games after dropping 11 points in their first seven matches, and Postecoglou is full of admiration for how his players have handled the pressure following their slow start.

“Every game has been important to win,” he said. “Have a look at our record from round six. If people can show me the games where we could have afforded a slip-up, I’ll be happy to have a look.

“We just have to continue on with the football we’ve been playing with whatever challenges we have and I felt we did that.

“We’ve been walking this tightrope for a very, very long time. I think people haven’t noticed because the players have dealt with it very well.

“You look at our record and the challenges we’ve had throughout that time, the players have been laser focused.

“I’m not surprised, but very proud. It’s one of those where sometimes I sit back and just think about what this group of men have achieved in such a short space of time.

“The beauty of it is that they’ll be back in now and getting into recovery and getting ready to go again next week. They won’t even be talking about anything else other than that we got the job done.”

Postecoglou was able to bring on the attacking talents of Liel Abada, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Tom Rogic, David Turnbull and James Forrest in the second half as Celtic regained control of the game.

“We probably should have been two or three up in the first half,” he said.

“Even our defending I thought was really strong. They are an awkward team to play against, they put the ball in the box and have opportunities from throw-ins and free-kicks. I thought that we handled the whole process really well.

“There’s enough commentary about it to know that this wasn’t going to be an easy game. The last time they lost here was against us. We’ve come away with a really strong victory.”

County boss Malky Mackay could sense the nerves from the visiting fans before Jota sealed the win.

“We made sure we stayed calm before half-time, because one can turn into two and three against Celtic,” he said.

“We stayed in the game until half-time and in the second half I asked us to be a bit more brave, in terms of playing higher, going man for man at the back and pressing them.

“That maybe led to some tiredness in their passing, which allowed us to get a break on them in our half.

“We had a couple of half-chances, but anything you get you have to take it. The little bit of quality was just missing as far as that’s concerned.

“We ran them to the last couple of minutes, so in one sense I’m very proud we got to this point against the best team in the country.

“Up to the very last five minutes it seemed a very nervy occasion for their crowd, as we had the chance to nick one back.”

