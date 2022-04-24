Britain’s Ollie Wood claims omnium gold at UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Britain’s Ollie Wood claims omnium gold at UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 9:18 pm
Ollie Wood (centre) celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Omnium at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ollie Wood (centre) celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Omnium at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)

Great Britain’s Ollie Wood won gold in the omnium on the final day of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow.

But there was disappointment for Dame Laura Kenny and Maddie Leech as they were forced to abandon the Madison following a number of crashes.

Riding for Team Inspired, Wood took the lead in the omnium with a comfortable win in the scratch race before finishing third in the tempo race and sixth in the elimination race.

Ollie Wood
Great Britain’s Ollie Wood celebrates after winning gold in the omnium during day four of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)

A powerful display in the points race saw the 26-year-old gain a lap on the field and he went on to record 145 points, 11 clear of Spain’s Sebastian Mori.

“It’s pretty good to win gold,” Wood said. “You don’t get many chances to race in front of a home crowd so it’s nice to win gold anyway, and even nicer in front of a home crowd.

“I got off to a good start and it’s been very quickfire, all within a few hours, so it’s made it tough but that’s the omnium.

“You have to keep getting up there and see where you are for the points race at the end. It’s great to get a gold for the team.”

Laura Kenny
Maddie Leech and Laura Kenny (back right) in action during the Madison on day four of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)

Kenny and Leech were sitting third in the Madison before Leech suffered a fall after a touch of wheels at the halfway point and the race was neutralised.

Leech bravely continued only to crash for a second time moments after Kenny was brought down near the finish line and the pair were unable to continue, although both were able to walk off to the applause of the crowd.

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Kenny was part of the British team which won silver in the women’s pursuit on Thursday before revealing the following day that she had suffered a miscarriage in November last year and then had one of her fallopian tubes removed in January due to an ectopic pregnancy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal