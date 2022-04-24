Mohamed Elneny would sign new Arsenal deal even if he remains a bit-part player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Mohamed Elneny would sign new Arsenal deal even if he remains a bit-part player

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 10:33 pm
Mohamed Elneny would love to stay at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Mohamed Elneny has revealed he would sign a new contract at Arsenal even with no guarantees of first-team football.

The Egypt midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of the season and he looked all set for the Emirates Stadium exit door after six and a half years.

However, an unexpected recall has seen the 29-year-old shine in vital wins over Chelsea and Manchester United which have revitalised Arsenal’s quest for a top-four Premier League finish.

His selection at Stamford Bridge was his first club appearance since December and he has made just six starts all season – including three in the Carabao Cup.

But Elneny is the longest-serving Arsenal player currently at the club and is keen to extend his association with the Gunners, even if he continues to be a bit-part player under Mikel Arteta.

Asked if he would be happy to stay even if not playing, the former Basel man replied: “Of course.

“I always love a challenge and give 100 per cent all the time. I don’t decide who plays but I keep going in training to show how good I am and to make him play me.

“If I don’t play I keep going until I get my chance.

“If Arsenal say ‘we want you’ I don’t think about leaving. It’s my family for six years. I love this club.”

Elneny spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Besiktas and a return to Turkey was on the cards in January, only for Arteta to convince Elneny to stay put.

The Arsenal boss hailed him as “one of the most important players in the squad” ahead of the victory over United and Elneny is pleased with the relationship he has with Arteta.

Arsenal v Manchester United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
“He didn’t say anything (to persuade Elneny to stay in January),” he added.

“He just trusts me and he put me in the big games. And I have to thank him for that.

“I will keep going and not think about anything else, just focus on my performances to help the team reach our goal. The contract and stuff, I’m just waiting for the club to decide what they want.

“Mikel is always really close to all the players. We always talk together and he gives us confidence all the time.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Mohamed Elneny
“He gives us the chance to play games and the most important thing is that he trusts his players.

“I’m really happy to be one of the starting XI for these two games. I gave everything in training to be one of the starting XI every game and I got my chance and I think I did well. Most importantly, we won the two games.”

