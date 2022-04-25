The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 5:02 am
Gabriel Jesus (right) hit a rich vein of scoring form as Manchester City beat Watford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gabriel Jesus (right) hit a rich vein of scoring form as Manchester City beat Watford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City retained their slender advantage over Liverpool as the Premier League title contenders both enjoyed vital wins over the weekend.

City’s 5-1 thrashing of Watford left Roy Hodgson’s side ever closer to the drop, while Liverpool’s win over Everton in the Merseyside derby ensured their local rivals remained in the bottom three following Burnley’s win over Wolves.

Elsewhere, Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title via a sixth-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte, Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and defending champion Mark Selby lost the longest frame in Crucible history as he crashed out of the World Snooker Championship.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Gabriel Jesus
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus scores his side’s fifth goal in the 5-1 win over Watford (Martin Ricketts/PA)
Andy Robertson
Liverpool’s Andy Robertson celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Everton at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (centre) reacts after Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes misses a penalty at the Emirates (John Walton/PA)
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury (left) knocks down Dillian Whyte during the WBC heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen leads during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola (David Davies/PA)
Yan Bingtao
Yan Bingtao in action against Mark Selby during day seven of the Betfred World Snooker Championships at the Crucible, Sheffield (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Rosie Galligan
England’s Rosie Galligan tackled by Ireland’s Katie O’Dwyer during the TikTok Women’s Six Nations match at Welford Road (Mike Egerton/PA)
Oliver Wood
Britain’s Oliver Wood celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Omnium Points Race during day four of the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, centre, dives into the swimming pool after winning the Barcelona Open (Joan Monfort/AP)
Zurich Classic Golf
Xander Schauffele, left, and Patrick Cantlay, right, hold up the trophy after winning the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

