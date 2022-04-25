Fair Game wants ‘a firm timetable’ to implement fan-led review recommendations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Fair Game wants ‘a firm timetable’ to implement fan-led review recommendations

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 7:50 am
The Government has been urged to set a timetable to implement the fan-led review (Steven Paston/PA)
The Government has been urged to set a timetable to implement the fan-led review (Steven Paston/PA)

A reform group has warned “there can be no more delay or dithering” on implementing football’s fan-led review.

The Government will formally respond to the review later on Monday but has already indicated it endorses the review’s strategic recommendations.

These include the creation of an independent regulator, greater consultation with fans via shadow boards, additional protections for key items of club heritage and fairer distribution of money from the top of the game down the football pyramid.

But there is uncertainty over when any meaningful change may come, with no timetable in place to get the legislation needed to underpin the regulator.

Niall Couper, the chief executive of Fair Game, a group which campaigns for the reform of the English game, said: “The announcement at last offers a real opportunity to save football.

“The argument for an independent regulator is now over. There is huge cross-party political support for it and the ideas put forward by Fair Game and the fan-led review.

“What we need now is a firm timetable for change. There can be no more delay or dithering.

“If reform is allowed to be kicked into the long grass, it will represent the death knell to the hard-working clubs at the centre of our towns and communities.

“The financial situation at most clubs is perilous. For too long the challenges in our national game have been booted down the road by the football authorities and successive governments putting our clubs on the edge of ruin.

“Let’s end the culture of gambling that has seen clubs spend more than they earn, a culture that sidelines the views of fans, pays no more than lip service to equality standards, and is devoid of any financial scrutiny.

“Legislation has the power to change football and protect our community clubs for the generations to come.”

The review was commissioned a year ago, brought forward by the Government in the wake of the Super League scandal, with the review panel’s recommendations published last November.

EFL chairman Rick Parry is seeking the abolition of parachute payments and a 25 per cent cut of future broadcast revenues in a new deal with the Premier League
EFL chairman Rick Parry is seeking the abolition of parachute payments and a 25 per cent cut of future broadcast revenues in a new deal with the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Government endorses the review’s call for fairer distribution of Premier League broadcast revenue to the rest of the pyramid, but still wants football’s authorities to come up with a solution rather than imposing one if possible.

The Premier League and EFL have shown no sign of reaching one and the Government is open to the idea of giving the regulator backstop powers to enforce a solution.

Couper added: “The football authorities must now grow up and create a financial system that rewards hard-working community clubs and stops giving money to failed Premier League clubs through parachute payments.

“We need a sustainability index. A system which grades clubs according to how they score on four criteria – financial sustainability, good governance, equality standards and fan and community engagement. The higher they score the more money they get.”

Couper said it was “disappointing” that the Government’s initial release did not mention the levy on international transfers talked about in the review as one method to raise extra revenue for the pyramid.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal