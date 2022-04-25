Matej Vydra believes experience of relegation battles will help Burnley survive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Matej Vydra believes experience of relegation battles will help Burnley survive

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 10:02 am
Burnley’s matchwinner Matej Vydra celebrates with Dwight McNeil (Martin Rickett/PA)
Matej Vydra believes Burnley’s experience of fighting the drop can help them stave off relegation from the Premier League once again.

The Clarets have flourished following long-serving Sean Dyche’s shock sacking on April 16, with impressive caretaker boss Mike Jackson securing seven points from three games in a whirlwind week.

Burnley followed last weekend’s hard-fought 1-1 draw at West Ham by impressively beating Southampton 2-0 on Thursday at Turf Moor, which witnessed another key victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Clarets recovered from a nervy start to run out 1-0 victors against European hopefuls Wolves, with Vydra – in for the injured Maxwel Cornet – scoring the second-half winner.

“I think the last three results were important for us,” the Czech Republic international said.

“It wasn’t the best game to watch but the most important thing is three points on the board.

“I think we get more confidence because of the last three results – seven points and finally out of the bottom three but Everton have got a game in hand.

“It’s a nice feeling but we have five more steps.”

Everton’s 2-0 defeat at title-chasing rivals Liverpool means Burnley will spend the lead up to next weekend’s trip to embattled Watford outside the relegation zone.

Caretaker boss Jackson believes that will be a psychological lift for a group that Vydra believes could also benefit from having been in other relegation battles.

“It’s going to be pressure but we will see,” he said. “Burnley know how to fight relegation. Maybe that’s going to be a little bit more advantage for us.

“But, as I said, we’ve got five more steps and then in the end we say if it was successful or not.”

Vydra joked his back was stiff from all the pats on the back he got following a winner made all the sweeter having undergone hernia surgery and dislocated an elbow during a frustrating start to 2022.

“It was a great pass from Dwighty [Dwight McNeil] to Wout (Weghorst), and then I was only ‘please find the pass’ between the legs,” he added.

“Then it was on me and that’s why I’m the striker. Most of the time strikers are scoring goals but I think it doesn’t matter right now who is going to score.

“Just the important thing is if we get points on the board or not.

“After you could hear how the fans are buzzing. I’m glad we get three points on the board.”

While Sunday’s result was a shot in the arm for Burnley’s hopes, it dented Wolves’ European push and left manager Bruno Lage bemoaning a missed opportunity.

“We challenged the players,” the Portuguese said.

“With six games to go, we have a big chance to put the club again at European level and we didn’t score, we created some chances but should have created more.

“We saw the players with the right strategy in my opinion to play the game. We had a break, but the players came with everything to play the game.”

