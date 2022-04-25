Jamie Paterson eyeing a return as Swansea host promotion-chasers Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Jamie Paterson eyeing a return as Swansea host promotion-chasers Bournemouth

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 10:53 am
Jamie Paterson sat out Swansea’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough due to a knock (Will Matthews/PA)
Jamie Paterson sat out Swansea’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough due to a knock (Will Matthews/PA)

Jamie Paterson is set to be back involved for Swansea when they host Sky Bet Championship promotion-chasers Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Boss Russell Martin has said the midfielder, who missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough due to a minor knock, is fit to return to the fold.

The Swans appear to have no fresh injury concerns from the match at the weekend.

It was a third-successive draw for Martin’s 14th-placed side, extending their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Bournemouth have been assessing Philip Billing ahead of the trip to Wales.

The midfielder was substituted at half-time in the 1-1 draw against Fulham on Saturday having struggled with a back issue.

Jordan Zemura and Keiffer Moore have been recovering from hamstring and back problems respectively, while Junior Stanislas (back) is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

With four matches remaining, Scott Parker’s second-placed Cherries are two points clear of third-placed Huddersfield with two games in hand over them.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal