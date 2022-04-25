Neco Williams says he will return to Liverpool a better player after Fulham loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Neco Williams says he will return to Liverpool a better player after Fulham loan

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 12:36 pm
Liverpool’s Neco Williams believes he has improved as a player from his time on loan at Fulham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Neco Williams says he will be returning to Liverpool a “more mature and improved player” after helping Fulham win promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

Williams, who joined Fulham on loan in January, has been linked with an Anfield exit this summer to get more regular game-time with Trent Alexander-Arnold blocking his path to the Liverpool first-team.

But the Wales full-back, who signed a five-year Liverpool contract in 2020, says he will be returning to Anfield a better player following Fulham’s return to the top flight.

Swansea City v Fulham – Sky Bet Championship – Swansea.com Stadium
Neco Williams, left, pictured celebrating scoring for Fulham at Swansea, has helped the London club back into the Premier League (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It’s been a great loan,” said 21-year-old Williams, a Premier League title winner with Liverpool in 2020, at a McDonald’s Fun Football session.

“But I’ll be going back to Liverpool in the summer, feeling like a more mature player and definitely an improved player.

“Right now, I just want to play football week in and week out.

“I want to play as much as possible and gain as much experience as possible, and so far it has definitely helped me.

“I’ve improved as a player and getting promoted is a nice one to put on the CV.”

Fulham entertain Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage on Tuesday and could clinch the Championship title.

Victory would take them to 90 points and second-placed Bournemouth would be unable to reach that tally by dropping points at Swansea.

On winning promotion, Williams said: “First and foremost, it’s that experience of winning with a great group of players, which is hard to replicate.

“I’ve won the Premier League and hopefully I can go on to win the Championship now. I have gained a lot of experience in a short amount of time.

“I’ve gone from starting a Champions League game against AC Milan and beating them 2-1 to playing Barnsley.

“So I have gained quite a lot of valuable and varied experience at such a young age.

“I want to be a Premier League player. For me, I think it’s the best and the toughest league in the world.

“And you always want to be playing against the best players in the world.”

Williams could end the season by helping Wales reach only their second-ever World Cup, and their first since 1958.

Wales will play either Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff on June 5 to decide a place at the finals in Qatar later this year.

Williams said: “It means absolutely everything to play for the badge on the shirt. Every time you step out onto the pitch in that shirt is exciting.

Wales v Austria – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Semi Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales are one win away from the 2022 World Cup after beating Austria in March (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’ve always dreamt of playing at a World Cup since I was little, and you don’t realise how hard it is to get there.

“We’ve never been so close before in our lives. We are going to give everything we can to get there.

“Playing at the World Cup will be a huge boost to the whole Welsh nation and will hopefully inspire others to get playing.”

